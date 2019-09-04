1. 5506’ Skybar at Beech Mountain Resort in Beech Mountain, NC Get More Info

Beech Mountain Brewing Company, which is located in the ski area’s Alpine Village, makes a host of solid brews, ranging from pale ales and Scotch ales to IPAs and porters. You can bet the buzz coupled with the views makes for a hell of a high-altitude experience (yes, 5506’ refers to the venue’s elevation—the highest ski area in the East). Once you’ve grabbed a table, start with Beech Mountain’s Tilted Tartan Scotch Ale and Juggler by Trade Brown Ale.