2. MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom in Milwaukee, WI

The neatest concept you’ve never heard of: At MobCraft, brew enthusiasts across the country submit beer ideas for a monthly vote on the brewery’s website. The submission that garners the most “pre-orders” will become available at the venue. Recent crowdsourced winners? Sour Path Candy, Thai’d Up, Mil-Town Milkshake, and Caramel Brownie Sundae, to name a few of the standouts. What’s more, at the sleek Fifth Ward neighborhood spot, you can sip on MobCraft’s flagship beers or delights from their Wild & Sour Program, all while enjoying foosball, ping pong, live music, and outdoor seating.