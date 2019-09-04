3. BrewDog USA in Canal Winchester, OH Get More Info

About 25 miles outside of Columbus, beer seekers will be rewarded with a 42-acre, state-of-the-art eco brewery. Tour the 6,000-square-foot interactive beer museum—BrewDog beer in hand, of course—and the OverWorks Brewery, which makes wild and sour beers. Why let the fun stop now? Spend the night at one of the property’s 32 rooms in what’s billed as the world’s first craft beer hotel, and wake up to breakfast and beer pairings. Thankfully, they thought of shower beer fridges, should your morning call for that as well.