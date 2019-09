4. Steam Plant Brewing Company in Spokane, WA Get More Info

Frolic around the steam plant that powered downtown Spokane from 1916 to 1986, original equipment and all, as you sip on a barrel-aged limited release or funky seasonal pint. In addition to the brewery, the compound also hosts an impressive bistro, where the stone heart pizzas are a must. Embrace your inner kid and go inside one of the smoke stacks before you call it a night.