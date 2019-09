5. Saloon No. 10 in Deadwood, SD Get More Info

Swill like you’ve been teleported back to the days of the Wild, Wild West in historic downtown Deadwood, South Dakota. Saloon No. 10 is the infamous venue where Wild West legend “Wild Bill” Hickok was assassinated in 1877. Raise a glass to the sheriff, frontiersman, gambler, and spy—and be grateful you’re not mingling with his spirit and Calamity Jane’s down at Mount Moriah Cemetery.