6. American Icon Brewery in Vero Beach, FL

Listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1999, this former diesel power plant was built in 1926. Fun fact: The eye-catching piece on the brewery floor is an inoperative 1937 750-kilowatt Busch-Sulzer generator, which was carefully built into the premises’ new design. Available beers include special releases (like a coconut porter or chocolate lager), seasonal styles, and year-round staples.