Travel

The 10 Coolest Places in America to Drink Craft Beer

Band of Bohemia in Chicago, IL
10
Band of Bohemia in Chicago, ILCourtesy Image 8 / 10

7. Band of Bohemia in Chicago, IL

Get More Info

Save your appetite for brews and bites alike at the world’s first and only Michelin-Starred brewpub. On any given night, expect choice dishes like triple-barrel pasta, salt-cured carrot, and walleye crudo (there’s also a superb weekend brunch), in a 1921 building that once served as an Oreo factory. To ensure the history isn’t lost on diners, the site’s original brick walls, exposed ceiling and vintage furniture remains. As for the beers, the seasonal culinary beers change regularly, with flavors like Jasmine Rice and Sliced Bread currently on tap.

 

Back to top
More from Travel