7. Band of Bohemia in Chicago, IL

Save your appetite for brews and bites alike at the world’s first and only Michelin-Starred brewpub. On any given night, expect choice dishes like triple-barrel pasta, salt-cured carrot, and walleye crudo (there’s also a superb weekend brunch), in a 1921 building that once served as an Oreo factory. To ensure the history isn’t lost on diners, the site’s original brick walls, exposed ceiling and vintage furniture remains. As for the beers, the seasonal culinary beers change regularly, with flavors like Jasmine Rice and Sliced Bread currently on tap.