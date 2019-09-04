8. Public House in Springfield, OR Get More Info

This former church has 20+ rotating craft beers, along with a whiskey lab for those inclined to venture away from hops and malted barley for a bit. Whether you’re under the string light glow of the courtyard or hanging in the pew seating under the stained glass windows, take advantage of eats from the five gourmet food pods: Latin cuisine from La Granda, German food from Pig & Turnip, Hawaiian-inspire Lani Moku Grill, 100 Mile Bakery, and vegetarian-and-vegan-friendly Shield Cafe.