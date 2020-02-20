1. Deep Creek Hot Springs

San Bernardino County, California

Tucked alongside the Mojave River in Southern California’s San Bernardino mountains, you’ll find the hot tub-sized pools ranging from 96 to 102 degrees that make up the Deep Creek Hot Springs. To get there, you can either hike 6 miles east from Arrowhead Lake Road along the Pacific Crest Trail, or take the shorter 2.5-mile trail from the privately owned Bowen Ranch (heads up: there’s an entry fee). But don’t assume shorter equals easier; that way comes with a 900-foot descent you’ll have to climb back up on the way out.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!