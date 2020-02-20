10. Mammoth Lakes Hot Springs

Mammoth Lakes, California

There’s no shortage of sprawling alpine views when you’re taking a dip in one of Mammoth Lakes’ hot springs. Better yet, there are a plethora of trail options. Visit Iva Bell Hot Springs via Fish Creek Trail (you need a permit) for sprawling granite vistas of Mammoth Mountain. If you’re an avid trekker, use the hot springs in this area as mini pitstops for thru-hiking. The Pacific Crest Trail and John Muir Trail are just a stone’s throw away.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!