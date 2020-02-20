2. Homestead Crater

Midway, Utah

One of the most unique thermal sites in the U.S., Homestead Crater’s hot springs are actually hidden within a 55-foot-tall, beehive-shaped limestone rock. The mineral-rich water is 65 feet deep and 400 feet wide, with temperatures hovering around 90 to 96 degrees year-round—which makes it the only warm-water scuba diving destination in the continental U.S. There’s a hole at the top for sunlight to pour in, but you’ll have to pass through a tunnel at ground level to reach the decks and soaking area.

