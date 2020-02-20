3. Conundrum Hot Springs

Maroon Bells–Snowmass Wilderness, Colorado

It takes an 8.5-mile uphill hike to reach Colorado’s Conundrum Hot Springs, which sit at an elevation of 11,200 feet in the Maroon Bells–Snowmass Wilderness near Aspen. Once you get there, though, the natural pools provide both welcome reprieve and spectacular views of three of the state’s 14ers: Cathedral Peak, Conundrum Peak, and Castle Peak. This route through the Rocky Mountains can be treacherous, so the best time to visit is during July through September; even then, most people stay overnight (you’ll need a permit and a reservation), before making the descent.

