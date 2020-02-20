4. Goldmyer Hot Springs

Cascade Mountains, Washington

Getting to Washington’s Goldmyer Hot Springs, about 60 miles east of Seattle, requires a 4.5-mile trek through the rugged Cascade Mountains backcountry. The terrain isn’t for inexperienced hikers, and the trail is prone to weather-induced closures. But access to the pools is capped at 20 people per day (by reservation only), which makes for a more intimate experience when you finally reach the tiered pools. The top one (at the entrance to an old mine shaft) boasts the hottest water at around 110 degrees; the others are a more manageable 104 degrees.

