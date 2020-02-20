5. Arizona Hot Springs

Lake Mead National Recreation Area, southeastern Nevada/northwestern Arizona

About an hour southeast of Las Vegas, NV, the Arizona Hot Springs—filled by mineral waters gushing from fractures in the volcanic rock—are hidden inside a slot canyon near the Colorado River. It’s just over a 3-mile hike through the desert to reach the three 110-degree pools; the final leg includes a 20-foot climb up a metal ladder next to the waterfall. And if that’s not adventurous enough for you, you can actually float 4 miles down to the canyon from the Hoover Dam, or paddle 8 miles upriver from Willow Beach.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!