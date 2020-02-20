6. Granite Hot Springs Pool

Bridger Teton National Forest, Wyoming

You can drive the 11-mile access road to Wyoming’s Granite Hot Springs Pool, situated in Bridger Teton National Forest, about 30 miles southeast of Jackson, during the warmer months. But in the winter—when you actually want to soak in geothermal water—it’s only reachable via snowmobile, cross-country skis, dog sled, or fat bike. The main hot spring has been landscaped into a resort-like pool, but there’s also a smaller, more rustic pool at Granite Falls, a half-mile downstream, if that’s more your vibe.

