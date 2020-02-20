7. Jordan Hot Springs

Pinos Altos, New Mexico

The 6-mile trek via Little Bear Canyon trail to reach Jordan Hot Springs near the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument in New Mexico wind through the plateau, with views of the Mogollon Range. The journey includes up to 15 river crossings through water that can reach up to your waist. The pool itself is nestled under pine and sycamore trees and filled by a warm waterfall cascading from the top of the slot canyon. It’s about 20 feet wide and three feet deep (plenty of room for soaking!), and reaches a warm 94 degrees.

