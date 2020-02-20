8. Fifth Water Hot Springs

Diamond Fork Canyon, Utah

The pools at Fifth Water Hot Springs—aka Diamond Fork Hot Springs—in Diamond Fork Canyon, UT, are about an hour’s drive from Salt Lake City. The unique coloring—milky turquoise—make for extraordinary photos and an otherworldly experience. The 2.5-mile hike from the Rays Valley Trailhead has a 700-foot elevation gain (it’s gradual). This takes you to the main soaking pool, complete with a waterfall, but it’s worth walking a little farther to reach the second multitiered pool and waterfall if you really want that photo op.

