9. Dunanda Falls

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Yellowstone National Park is famous for Old Faithful, but with waters that reach 244 degrees, it’s not exactly hospitable. But the underlying magma that heats Old Faithful spreads 300 miles throughout the park, and you can bathe in several 110-degree pools under the 150-foot-high Dunanda Falls. To get there, you’ll hike 15 miles through pine forests and towering canyons from the Bechler trailhead; spend the night camping, then hit another geothermal pool 6 miles northeast at the Three Rivers Junction; it’s right off the main trail along the banks of the river.

