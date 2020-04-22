The Most Fascinating Forbidden Places in the World

3. Area 51, Nevada

About 80 miles northwest of Las Vegas is the secretive Air Force testing site officially called Groom Lake. Acquired in 1955 to test the Lockheed U-2, a high-altitude spy plane, the U.S. Government didn’t acknowledge the existence of Area 51 until 2013. Known for UFO sightings, the surrounding region has become a tourist hot spot, with NV-395 being known as the “Extraterrestrial Highway.” In July 2019, a satirical Facebook event titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” attracted interest from about 3.5 million users. Around 150 people eventually showed up outside the gate, took some photos, and were dispersed by authorities.

