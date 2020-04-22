The Most Fascinating Forbidden Places in the World

4. North Sentinel Island, Bay of Bengal

Part of the Andaman archipelago, North Sentinel Island is home to the Sentilese tribe, one of the last uncontacted groups of people in the world. The Sentilese have been known to violently repel foreigners trying to visit the island. In 2006, they killed two fishermen who illegally entered prohibited waters. In 2018, an American missionary was killed after illegally traveling to the island in hopes of converting the tribe to Christianity. Under the jurisdiction of India, the island is treated as sovereign land and visitation by the general public is forbidden.

