The Most Fascinating Forbidden Places in the World

Bohemian Grove, California
5. Bohemian Grove, California

A redwood grove near the Russian River in Sonoma County is the site of a private campground owned by the Bohemian Club of San Francisco. The club was founded in 1872 by journalists, musicians, and artists. Over the years, the male-only membership expanded to include mostly businessmen and entrepreneurs. Since the late 19th century, the club has gathered at Bohemian Grove each July for two-week encampments known for tight security and symbolic rituals. The high-profile guest list typically includes some of the world’s most influential politicians and leaders.

