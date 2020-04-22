The Most Fascinating Forbidden Places in the World

6. Lascaux Caves, France

In 1940, a teenager followed his dog down a hole in southwestern France and discovered a series of caves with hundreds of ancient wall paintings. Mostly depicting plants and large animals, like extinct aurochs, the paintings are estimated to be 17,000 years old. By the 1950s, the cave paintings were being visited by over a thousand tourists per day, which led to damage from moisture and mold. In 1963, the caves were closed to the public, and a series of replicas were created for visitation.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!