The Most Fascinating Forbidden Places in the World

7. North Brother Island, New York City

In the East River, between the Bronx and Rikers Island, a 20-acre island goes mostly unnoticed within the boundaries of the biggest city in the America. Often described as an urban ghost town, North Brother Island is closed to the public and holds the remains of Riverside Hospital. From the 1850s to 1940s, this quarantine facility treated patients with smallpox, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases. The infamous Typhoid Mary was forcibly confined there several times after she refused to stop working as a NYC cook. Today, the island is a wildlife sanctuary protecting herons, egrets, and other birds.

