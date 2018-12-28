The Most Festive New York City Hotels to Stay in During the Holidays

New York City is, by far, one of the best places to be during the holidays. Between the festive window displays, the Winter Village at Bryant Park, and the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree (not to mention the over-the-top decor surrounding it), you can’t help but feel the holiday spirit.

Plus, the city’s visitation proves it—2017 saw a record-breaking 62.8 million visitors, and there’s a projected increase for this year. So if you’re into the idea of cityside festivities, consider booking a stay at one of these properties that take their celebrations to the next level.