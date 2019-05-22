Alaska may just be the most exotic destination we have in the United States, and travelers are wising up to the wild array of adventure opportunities to the north. Visitors to Alaska have increased by 26 percent since 2010, and experts expect that number to keep rising as it celebrates its 60th year of statehood.

It helps that getting there, especially from the far-flung east coast, is easier than ever: On July 6, United Airlines is offering a new direct route with daily departures from Newark to Anchorage. The route lasts through September 8, making this summer the perfect time to leave the grind behind and up your stoke factor at one of the super remote properties dotting Alaska’s rugged terrain. Here are six of our favorites.