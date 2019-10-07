There are plenty of reasons why autumn is the superior season: scenic fall road trips.

Swimsuits are swapped out for sweaters; weekends are spent sipping whiskey around a crackling bonfire; and horror flicks start playing around the clock to hype up Halloween. Not to mention the weather is perfect for hiking and trail running, and seasonal brews are released. Of course, there are downsides―like shorter days and pumpkin-spice overkill―but for the most part, autumn rules and everyone knows it.

One of our favorite fall traditions is getting a group of friends together, packing up the car, and venturing out on as many road trips as possible before winter rears its ugly head. And we’re definitely not alone. These days, the trend of “leaf peeping” is serious business in the tourism industry. There’s even a map that predicts when the leaves are expected to change and indicates where to find the country’s most vivid displays.

From coast to coast, there’s no shortage of legendary road trips ready to scratch that fall-foliage itch. So what are you holding out for? Piping hot apple cider, crisp autumn air, and endless adventures await. Without further ado, here are the most scenic routes worth exploring this fall.