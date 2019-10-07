1. Blue Ridge Parkway

Location: Virginia to North Carolina

Total Distance: Approximately 470 miles

Ideal Timeframe: 5–7 days

Often referred to as “America’s favorite drive,” this 469-mile stretch of spellbinding scenery runs (mostly) along the Blue Ridge Mountains, connecting Shenandoah National Park to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A designated All-American Road, the Blue Ridge Parkway is protected by the National Park Service and remains one of the most visited attractions in the United States National Park System. During the drive, plan on soaking in rustic pastures, magnificent mountainscapes, and gleaming lakes that reflect autumn’s changing colors like a looking glass. The winding road is as spectacular as they come, so make sure to budget enough time to make the most of the experience and fully appreciate the sites along the way.

Must-See Pit Stop: Pay a visit to the Mast General Store in Valle Crucis, NC, (at milepost 292). Built in 1883, it serves as one of America’s oldest continually operating general stores, and its shelves are still stocked with pioneer-era goods like kerosene lamps, blackstrap molasses, and hand-crafted knives.