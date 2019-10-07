10. Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway

Location: California to Oregon

Total Distance: Approximately 500 miles

Ideal Timeframe: 3–5 days

For a truly spectacular experience, head west to trace along the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway. The famed north-to-south All-American Road threads roughly 500 miles and links Oregon’s Crater Lake with Lassen Volcanic National Park in California. The lengthy stretch is punctuated throughout by otherworldly geological formations forged by the ancient volcanic activity of the Cascade Mountain Range. In addition to the unusual but dazzling scenery (which becomes embellished by the sepia-toned filter of fall), motorists can also look forward to exploring the drive’s charming mountainside towns, cruising through the exalted Shasta Valley, and coming across treasured cultural sites. With its unobstructed, sweeping overlooks, the route also offers some of the best birding opportunities in the nation.

Must-See Pit Stop: This drive is a dream for anyone who loves outdoor adventure, but be sure to check out Petroglyph Point, just southeast of Tulelake, California. The archaeological site sits within the Lava Beds National Monument and contains one of the largest displays of Native American rock art in the nation.