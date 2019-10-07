2. Green Mountain Byway

Location: Vermont

Total Distance: Approximately 14 miles

Ideal Timeframe: 1 day

When it comes to sporting the best fall foliage in the nation, the Northeast never disappoints. Each fall, Vermont’s canopies burst to life in brilliant displays of saffron, garnet, and gold that leave spectators speechless. For those with less time on their hands, make a day out of meandering down the Green Mountain Byway. The 13.6-mile drive links the towns of Waterbury and Stowe by slinking along the spine of the Worcester Range to the east and northern Green Mountains to the west. Short but sweet, the byway is dotted with charming white chapels, rambling homesteads, and picturesque villages.

Must-See Pit Stop: Get the full fall experience with a trip to Cold Hollow Cider Mill, where you can sip chilled cider while indulging in a slice of homemade apple pie and fresh cider donuts.