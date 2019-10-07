3. Olympic Peninsula

Location: Washington

Total Distance: Approximately 350 miles

Ideal Timeframe: 3–5 days

While the East Coast gets plenty of praise from leaf-peeping enthusiasts, don’t make the mistake of overlooking the West Coast. When it comes to epic autumnal road trips, the Olympic Peninsula route is another fan favorite. Kicking off Seattle, WA, the 350-mile trek brings travelers through serene natural wonders like dense forests, rushing waterfalls, and staggering mountain peaks. Animal lovers should also keep their eyes peeled to catch a glimpse of the region’s diverse wildlife, which includes moose, marmots, elk, and more. Comprising three distinct ecosystems (alpine, rain forest, and coastal beach), the drive offers a virtually endless combination of detours and adventurous sidebars, allowing motorists to customize their experience based on their interests.

Must-See Pit Stop: Assuming you explore Seattle before hitting the open road, make sure to spend a bit of time checking out Olympic National Park and it’s most revered spots (like Puget Sound, Hurricane Ridge, and Hoh Rain Forest).