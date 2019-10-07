4. Sylamore Scenic Byway

Location: Arkansas

Total Distance: Approximately 27 miles

Ideal Timeframe: 2–4 days

If you’re a fan of Ozark on Netflix, you’ll definitely want to plan a couple of days venturing down the Sylamore Scenic Byway. Sure, Arkansas probably isn’t the first place that springs to mind when you think of America’s fall foliage hot spots, but this under-the-radar drive is well worth adding to the bucket list. And if you’ve never seen the Ozarks illuminated in its autumnal golden glow, then you’re in for a treat. Here, towering white oaks, thick hickory forests, and century-old maples put on quite a show—all framed by the surrounding mountains off in the distance. The byway is just under 30 miles long, but we recommend taking it slow and making a weekend trip out of it.

Must-See Pit Stop: Break up the drive with a visit to Blanchard Springs Caverns. The massive underground cave system is marked by its soaring stalagmite and stalactite formations, and a diverse range of tours are led through winding, water-carved passages by expert Forest Service Guides.