5. Lake Winnipesaukee Loop

Location: New Hampshire

Total Distance: Approximately 75 miles

Ideal Timeframe: 1 day

Lake Winnipesaukee: hard to spell out, but easy to love. The lake is New Hampshire’s largest and provides the perfect backdrop for a relaxing road trip filled with fantastic food, quirky boutiques, quaint museums, funky hotels, and countless photo ops. Begin your roundtrip journey from Alton Bay, located at the southern tip of the lake. Follow Route 11 westward toward Weirs Beach (take advantage of its whimsical boardwalk scene); continue on toward Meredith; wind your way past Squam Lake’s peaceful vistas; cruise along to Moultonborough; and wander through Wolfeboro’s Main Street, perched on Lake Winnipesaukee’s northern shore, before looping back down to Alton Bay. It makes for a jam-packed day full of shopping, eating, and taking in the magic of New England’s fall foliage.

Must-See Pit Stop: For a solid dose of small-town charm (and afternoon sugar rush), be sure to pop into Moultonborough’s Old Country Store and Museum for a bag of penny candy and tales from yesteryear.