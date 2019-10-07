6. The Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway

Location: New Mexico

Total Distance: Approximately 83 miles

Ideal Timeframe: 2 days

Think New Mexico is just desert dunes and cacti? Think again. The southwestern state also puts on an under-appreciated fall foliage display for unsuspecting visitors every season. The Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway spans from Taos to Questa, snaking 83 miles through communities like Red River, Eagle Nest, and Angel Fire before looping back to its starting point. It might not be the quintessential leaf-peeping escape, but the drive will be punctuated by vibrant explosions of ochre and amber. The drive also includes breathtaking mountain views, rambling valleys, massive mesas, and national forestland—all unique to northern New Mexico.

Must-See Pit Stop: We recommend bookending the road trip with a stop in Taos—an effervescent artist colony marked by its pueblo architecture, swelling tourism industry, and eccentric flare.