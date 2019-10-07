7. Mohawk Trail (Massachusetts)

Location: Massachusetts

Total Distance: Approximately 63 miles

Ideal Timeframe: 3 days

The Mohawk Trail is one of the country’s oldest official scenic byways, and has been a beloved staple of America’s road trip culture since it first opened back in 1914. Technically speaking, the trail is just the northern portion of Routes 2 and 2A, stretching from Millers Falls to the New York State border―but in-the-know motorists are well aware that all of the highlights lie between the towns of Greenfield and North Adams. Here, Massachusetts’ autumnal landscapes are defined by rushing rivers, forested mountains, and a patchwork of never-ending farmland that looks as if it were quilted by Mother Nature herself. It’s revered for being one of the most enchanting drives in all of New England, and generations of locals and tourists alike have fallen under its spell.

Must-See Pit Stop: Don’t miss the opportunity to see the Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls. This portion of the trail is a seasonal footbridge that’s completely covered by a rainbow-hued blanket of garden flowers, and connects the towns of Shelburne and Buckland.