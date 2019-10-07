8. Kebler Pass

Location: Colorado

Total Distance: 33 miles

Ideal Timeframe: 1 day

In terms of unforgettable road trips, it’s safe to say that Colorado is covered. Hordes of eager sightseers pack into their vehicles year after year to experience a slice of the state’s most prolific routes, like the Million Dollar Highway or the Pikes Peak Highway. And while there’s nothing wrong with either of those drives, Kebler Pass is a solid alternative for anyone in search of a lesser-known, more daring escape. The mountain pass is mostly gravel and carefully carves through western Colorado’s Gunnison National Forest. Starting in the famed ski town of Crested Butte, the mesmerizing drive rises to an elevation of about 10,000 feet and provides some of the region’s most incredible overlooks. Gaze out onto the glistening evergreens and undulating aspen groves, lit up in crimson, burgundy, and burnt sienna.

Must-See Pit Stop: For serious thrill-seekers, plan a stop at Mount Emmons and spend some time rock climbing its rugged facade, or simply soak in the solitude.