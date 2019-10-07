9. Amish Trail

Location: New York

Total Distance: Approximately 30 miles

Ideal Timeframe: 1–2 days

Looking to slow things down and relish a quieter way of life? Then consider hitting the Amish Trail. While anything Amish-related probably elicits imagery of Pennsylvania’s rural countrysides, this particular drive actually unfolds entirely in western New York. To follow the route, head west from Cattaraugus on Route 353 and follow signs toward Cherry Creek. In addition to enjoying the pastoral landscapes, motorists can stop along the way to experience Amish culture firsthand. Learn more about how the community lives entirely removed from the modern world and follow hand-painted signs to find local Amish businesses selling everything from quilts and baked goods to expertly crafted furniture. Just be mindful when passing the other horse-and-buggies on the road.

Must-See Pit Stop: For a one-of-a-kind souvenir, stop by the Amish-owned Hill Top Toy Shop, which houses an impressive collection of handmade wooden toys, games, and puzzles.