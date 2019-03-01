The Most Tranquil Floating Hotels for a Peaceful, Waterfront Getaway

Ancient civilizations built their empires around bodies of water to sustain life, but it was also integral to their everyday leisure: the Egyptians bathed in the Nile; the Romans built sprawling public baths; and the Japanese (then and now) frequented volcanic hot springs, called onsens. Water has a beguiling ability to heal. You don’t even need to soak to benefit either. The sounds of waves lapping against a shore, or just the mere sight of a body of water can instantly melt away stress, which is why you should seek out floating hotels.

If you’re looking for a zen getaway, book a room that can give you the feeling of being suspended above the ocean, nestled in a cove, or perched above a beach (mostly due to the fact you are). There are loads of resorts, villas, and hotels capitalizing on their waterfront destinations.

From Sweden to British Columbia and beyond, here are seven hotels that’ll make you feel right at home on the water.