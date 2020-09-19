10 Remote Airbnb Listings for Social Distancing

Area 55 Futuro House Get It

Where: Joshua Tree, California

Designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen, a limited collection of Futuro Pods were built between the late 1960s and early 1970s to serve as portable, prefabricated vacation homes that could adapt to virtually any environment. With less than 65 known pods still in existence, the iconic UFO-shaped structures are extremely sought after, and California is home to the only one listed on Airbnb. Needless to say, this off-grid glamping experience is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

Book here; starting at $218 per night

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!