10 Remote Airbnb Listings for Social Distancing

Bedrock Homestead

Where: Boulder, Utah

Channel your inner Fred Flintstone when you spend the night at this unique Airbnb. Positioned inside Utah’s Grand Staircase National Monument on 40 acres of self-sustaining farmland, the listing makes for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Guests of the cave house have access to the entire west wing, as well as a private bathroom and balcony to soak in the sweeping slickrock views. But to reach the site, the host recommends arriving in an all-wheel drive vehicle during daytime hours.

Book here; starting at $325 per night

