10 Remote Airbnb Listings for Social Distancing

Catskills Birdhouse Tiny House Learn More

Where: Roxbury, New York

Tiny houses seem to be a dime a dozen these days, but this New York newcomer is worth exploring. The artisan cabin was designed and built by artists Mina Teslaru and Rich Tazzara as the latest addition to Bellfire Farm. The pastoral 10-acre property is tucked away in the Catskill Mountains, giving urbanites an idyllic off-grid getaway. The enchanting space is flooded with natural light and features eco-friendly touches like solar lights and battery-powered lanterns. Rambling wildflower fields, babbling streams, and maple forests all help set the scene for a rustic respite.

Book here; starting at $175 per night.

