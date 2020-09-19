10 Remote Airbnb Listings for Social Distancing

Crystal Peak Lookout Learn More

Where: Fernwood, Idaho

Looking for the ultimate treehouse experience? Built in 1959, Crystal Peak Lookout was originally located in Washington before being moved to the cedar-lined slopes of Idaho’s Crystal Peak. Recently remodeled in 2018, the treehouse is now an immersive deep-forest hideaway, concealed by 13 wooded acres. It sleeps two guests and is perfectly suited for adventure-seeking couples (assuming the outhouse isn’t an issue). After a day spent hiking or snowshoeing, visitors can kick back in the wood-fired sauna.

Book here; starting at $200 per night

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!