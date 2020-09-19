10 Remote Airbnb Listings for Social Distancing

Desert Gold Get More

Beatty, Nevada

Take the social distance thing to a new level by becoming a temporary desert dweller. This 1,200-square-foot architectural gem is in the middle of nowhere, approximately 20 miles from the boundaries of Death Valley National Park. Imagined by Peter Strzebniok of design studio nottoscale, the modern three-bedroom getaway sits on an isolated piece of land without a neighbor in sight. The sliding glass doors open completely, creating a seamless transition between the sleek interior and the rugged surrounding landscape.

Book here; starting at $504 per night

