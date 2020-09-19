10 Remote Airbnb Listings for Social Distancing

Forest Haven – Otium Get It

Where: Millersburg, Ohio

Tranquil and remote, Otium is a converted shipping container that sits at the base of a staircase in an unassuming forest clearing. Inspired by nature, the interior is chic and masculine, with warm wood features, black accents, and a minimalist design. Guests can also explore the nearby Amish shops and markets, all located just a short drive away. It’s the perfect place to hit pause and recharge.

Book here; starting at $182 per night

