10 Remote Airbnb Listings for Social Distancing

Rising Moon Yurt Learn More

Where: Sebastopol, California

This dreamy yurt sits atop a southern-facing hillside on a small family homestead and offers panoramic views of West Sonoma County’s wine country and the sprawling vineyards below. The tented, circular escape is light and airy, surrounded by towering redwoods. It boasts an oversized deck, perfect for sipping coffee at sunrise or stargazing at night. The one-bed, one-bath yurt also includes a full kitchen, hardwood floors, and Wi-Fi for remote workers.

Book here; starting at $175 per night

