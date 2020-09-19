10 Remote Airbnb Listings for Social Distancing

The Luxury Tugboat Learn More

Where: Louisa, Virginia

Consider booking a stay aboard this luxurious houseboat in Virginia to get an authentic slice of lake life. The newly renovated tugboat floats on an eight-acre private lake with an island that covers another 142 wooded acres. It’s an outdoorsman’s dream, with more than five miles of hiking trails in addition to kayaking, fishing, stand-up paddle boarding, swimming, and more. The boat sleeps up to five guests and offers a galley kitchen, full bathroom, running water, air conditioning, and plenty of other perks.

Book here; starting at $322 per night

