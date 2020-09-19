10 Remote Airbnb Listings for Social Distancing

Turners Grain Silo Learn More

Where: Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

Over the years, Airbnb hosts have gotten creative with their listings, and this Tennessee rarity proves it. The converted grain silo offers a one-of-a-kind stay, but don’t let the rough exterior deceive you. Inside, the one-bedroom home is surprisingly warm and inviting. It feels worlds away from the hustle and bustle of civilization, but in reality, is just a 20-minute drive from downtown Nashville. Consider it the best of both worlds.

Book here; starting at $83 per night.

