10 Remote Airbnb Listings for Social Distancing

Where: Fletcher, North Carolina

Think of this cozy retreat as a modernized Hobbit house. The partially subterranean abode is located on a rustic nine-acre farm, just 20 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina. Relax by soaking in the outdoor cedar tub, swapping stories around the firepit, or staring out at rolling hills from the floor-to-ceiling windows. Guests also get guided access to the hosts’ farm animals, including miniature donkeys, goats, pigs, chicks, and more.

Book here; starting at $131 per night

