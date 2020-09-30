Make a Pit-Stop at these Quirky Roadside Attractions

There are so many things to love about a good old-fashioned road trip. From the incredible vastness of the nation’s ever-changing landscapes to the simple thrill of cruising down a highway to your favorite tunes, there’s nothing quite like a classic road trip experience. Symbolizing the freedom of the open road and endless opportunities, this quintessential adventure is so much more than a long-haul joyride. It’s an American tradition, a rite of passage even, immortalized by countless novels, films, and songs. But oftentimes, the best part of putting the pedal to the metal are the pit stops and roadside attractions you make along the way.

People love experiencing the weird and the wonderful. Luckily, America is chock-full of whacky pit stops just waiting to be discovered. From outlandish theme parks to larger-than-life attractions, here are a handful of roadside oddities that are well worth the detour. Consider checking them out the next time you get behind the wheel.

Disclaimer: People planning travel of any kind should visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization for the most current COVID-19 alerts and updates. Be sure to review any travel advisories related to the destination(s) you’re planning to visit and keep yourself and others safe by wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, and bringing the appropriate food, drinks, and other supplies when possible. Don’t forget to contact sites or attractions in advance to learn more about updated hours, procedures, and other regulations.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!