Make a Pit-Stop at these Quirky Roadside Attractions

Christ of the Ozarks Learn More

Where: Eureka Springs, Arkansas

You’re probably familiar with Brazil’s famed Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro. But have you heard about Christ of the Ozarks? The 66-foot monument was completed in 1966 as part of the Great Passion Play religious theme park. The foundation used more than 340 tons of concrete and his holy head alone weighs over two million pounds, made from mortar and steel. Located off U.S. Route 62, the modern statue is known for its minimalist design and faces west with outstretched arms as a blessing to the town of Eureka Springs below. To this day, Jesus of the Ozarks attracts legions of religious pilgrims and devout Netflix fans alike.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!