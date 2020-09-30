Make a Pit-Stop at these Quirky Roadside Attractions

Dinosaur World Learn More

Where: Cave City, Kentucky

We wouldn’t exactly call Dinosaur World Kentucky a Jurassic Park replica, but it still provides an epic excuse to pull over and stretch your legs. The theme parks sits along Interstate 65, just a 15-minute drive from the entrance of Mammoth Cave National Park. As the name suggests, this colossal attraction is home to more than 150 dino dupes. Tyrannosaurus rex, Brontosaurus, Triceratops—you’ll find all the classics. The pet-friendly park also boasts a museum complete with real-life dinosaur fossils, bones, eggs, and more. Plus, parking is free and guests are welcome to pack their own lunch, making it a budget-friendly option fit for the whole family.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!